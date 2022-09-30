It’s an appealing income play to consider Viatris Inc. (VTRS)

The price of Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) closed at 8.60 in the last session, down -1.49% from day before closing price of $8.73. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8129374 shares were traded. VTRS reached its highest trading level at $8.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VTRS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 14, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On May 10, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when van der Meer Mohr Pauline sold 9,440 shares for $10.58 per share. The transaction valued at 99,912 led to the insider holds 20,543 shares of the business.

Taddese Menassie sold 8,813 shares of VTRS for $106,406 on May 27. The now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $12.07 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, CORNWELL W DON, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,700 shares for $9.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 26,721 and bolstered with 22,031 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Viatris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTRS has reached a high of $15.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VTRS traded on average about 11.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.21B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.21B. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VTRS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 27.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.41, compared to 24.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.55%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VTRS is 0.48, which was 0.33 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.95%. The current Payout Ratio is 73.20% for VTRS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 08, 2003 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.58 and $3.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.47. EPS for the following year is $3.41, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.69 and $3.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.34B to a low estimate of $3.99B. As of the current estimate, Viatris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.58B, an estimated decrease of -8.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.89B, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.54B and the low estimate is $15.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.