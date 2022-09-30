It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) closed the day trading at 30.19 up 3.28% from the previous closing price of $29.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1089720 shares were traded. AMLX reached its highest trading level at $30.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMLX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on May 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On April 01, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP sold 700,000 shares for $30.23 per share. The transaction valued at 21,159,753 led to the insider holds 1,850,940 shares of the business.

VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP sold 700,000 shares of AMLX for $20,559,887 on Sep 08. The 10% Owner now owns 2,075,470 shares after completing the transaction at $29.37 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, ALS Invest 1 B.V., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 60,609 shares for $20.70 each. As a result, the insider received 1,254,642 and left with 5,895,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6160.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMLX has reached a high of $33.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMLX traded about 1.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMLX traded about 1.47M shares per day. A total of 58.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.88M. Insiders hold about 9.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMLX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.86, compared to 2.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.26% and a Short% of Float of 12.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.85, with high estimates of $-0.66 and low estimates of $-0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.07 and $-3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.41. EPS for the following year is $-1.56, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $-3.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $285k, up 2,212.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $165.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $263M and the low estimate is $88.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,411.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.