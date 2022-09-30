It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) stock

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) closed the day trading at 15.79 down -4.59% from the previous closing price of $16.55. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10451688 shares were traded. HST reached its highest trading level at $16.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HST, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On August 29, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when TYRRELL NATHAN S sold 10,707 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 224,847 led to the insider holds 379,285 shares of the business.

RAKOWICH WALTER C sold 3,290 shares of HST for $64,517 on May 20. The Director now owns 53,083 shares after completing the transaction at $19.61 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, RISOLEO JAMES F, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 7,110 shares for $17.15 each. As a result, the insider received 121,936 and left with 1,161,022 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Host’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HST has reached a high of $21.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HST traded about 7.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HST traded about 9.76M shares per day. A total of 714.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 706.63M. Shares short for HST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 26.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.46, compared to 28.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 5.12%.

Dividends & Splits

HST’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%. The current Payout Ratio is 11.20% for HST, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2009 when the company split stock in a 10215:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.31B to a low estimate of $1.2B. As of the current estimate, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $615.82M, an estimated increase of 104.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.89B, up 62.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.64B and the low estimate is $4.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.