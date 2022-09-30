It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) stock

The closing price of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) was 13.17 for the day, down -0.75% from the previous closing price of $13.27. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18317999 shares were traded. HBAN reached its highest trading level at $13.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HBAN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Wasserman Zachary Jacob sold 11,618 shares for $14.36 per share. The transaction valued at 166,846 led to the insider holds 230,394 shares of the business.

TORGOW GARY bought 19,382 shares of HBAN for $249,975 on Jul 27. The Director now owns 893,301 shares after completing the transaction at $12.90 per share. On May 31, another insider, Wasserman Zachary Jacob, who serves as the CFO and Senior Exec. V.P. of the company, sold 5,456 shares for $13.72 each. As a result, the insider received 74,856 and left with 207,777 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Huntington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBAN has reached a high of $17.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.17.

Shares Statistics:

HBAN traded an average of 13.95M shares per day over the past three months and 21.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.44B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HBAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 42.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 43.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, HBAN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.62. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.04. The current Payout Ratio is 53.30% for HBAN, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 11, 2000 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.02B, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.74B and the low estimate is $7.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.