It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN) stock

MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN) closed the day trading at 16.96 down -14.65% from the previous closing price of $19.87. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3100400 shares were traded. MLKN reached its highest trading level at $18.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MLKN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on September 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $20 from $50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Scott Richard sold 528 shares for $30.96 per share. The transaction valued at 16,347 led to the insider holds 2,838 shares of the business.

Scott Richard sold 570 shares of MLKN for $16,165 on Jul 20. The Chief Mfg and Ops Officer now owns 2,264 shares after completing the transaction at $28.36 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Scott Richard, who serves as the Chief Mfg and Ops Officer of the company, sold 164 shares for $36.90 each. As a result, the insider received 6,052 and left with 1,610 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLKN has reached a high of $42.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MLKN traded about 552.05K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MLKN traded about 1.15M shares per day. A total of 75.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.06M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MLKN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 7.17, compared to 3.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 5.55%.

Dividends & Splits

MLKN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.75, up from 0.38 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $3.41, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.96 and $2.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLKN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.95B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.78B and the low estimate is $4.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.