Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $1.21 in the most recent trading day, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) closed at 1.05, down -13.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2324748 shares were traded. LTRPA reached its highest trading level at $1.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LTRPA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 16, 2018, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Henderson Dustin bought 25,000 shares for $1.27 per share. The transaction valued at 31,750 led to the insider holds 49,169 shares of the business.

Henderson Dustin bought 3,000 shares of LTRPA for $4,108 on Sep 16. The Shareholder now owns 153,069 shares after completing the transaction at $1.37 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Henderson Dustin, who serves as the Shareholder of the company, bought 16,900 shares for $1.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,238 and bolstered with 150,069 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTRPA has reached a high of $3.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1321, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5348.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 656.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 76.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LTRPA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.22M with a Short Ratio of 0.75, compared to 3.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.