RELX (RELX PLC) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, RELX PLC’s stock clocked out at 24.16, up 0.54% from its previous closing price of $24.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1887378 shares were traded. RELX reached its highest trading level at $24.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.92.

To gain a deeper understanding of RELX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 413.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.63.

As of this moment, RELX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.29.

Over the past 52 weeks, RELX has reached a high of $32.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.95.

It appears that RELX traded 982.29K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.92B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.90B. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RELX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 245.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.92, compared to 551.48k on Jun 14, 2022.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.47, RELX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.62. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.33. The current Payout Ratio is 55.70% for RELX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.