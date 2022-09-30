Stryker Corporation (SYK) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) was 205.48 for the day, down -0.17% from the previous closing price of $205.82. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1105475 shares were traded. SYK reached its highest trading level at $206.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $201.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SYK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $285 to $205.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $215.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 when Boehnlein Glenn S sold 2,778 shares for $259.79 per share. The transaction valued at 721,705 led to the insider holds 13,105 shares of the business.

Datar Srikant M. sold 1,000 shares of SYK for $263,121 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 1,533 shares after completing the transaction at $263.12 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Stryker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYK has reached a high of $280.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $188.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 213.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 236.32.

Shares Statistics:

SYK traded an average of 1.48M shares per day over the past three months and 1.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 378.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 351.47M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SYK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.40, compared to 4.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.41, SYK has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.78. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.06. The current Payout Ratio is 49.30% for SYK, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 16, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.43 and a low estimate of $2.24, while EPS last year was $2.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.04, with high estimates of $3.17 and low estimates of $2.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.7 and $9.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.63. EPS for the following year is $10.75, with 24 analysts recommending between $11.08 and $10.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.52B to a low estimate of $4.41B. As of the current estimate, Stryker Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.16B, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.07B, an increase of 7.80% over than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.93B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.11B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.89B and the low estimate is $19.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.