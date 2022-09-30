Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) was 40.17 for the day, down -1.16% from the previous closing price of $40.64. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1241904 shares were traded. SLF reached its highest trading level at $40.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLF has reached a high of $58.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.20.

Shares Statistics:

SLF traded an average of 753.14K shares per day over the past three months and 857k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 586.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 585.68M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SLF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.68M with a Short Ratio of 8.98, compared to 4.67M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.20, SLF has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.13. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.67.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.16 and $4.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.66. EPS for the following year is $5.11, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.58 and $4.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.64B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.27B and the low estimate is $32.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.