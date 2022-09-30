The name Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s stock clocked out at 165.58, down -0.73% from its previous closing price of $166.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2914027 shares were traded. PANW reached its highest trading level at $166.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $161.64.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PANW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $250.

On September 02, 2022, Atlantic Equities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $495.Atlantic Equities initiated its Neutral rating on September 02, 2022, with a $495 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Klarich Lee sold 3,866 shares for $530.54 per share. The transaction valued at 2,051,068 led to the insider holds 232,158 shares of the business.

ZUK NIR sold 12,000 shares of PANW for $6,503,577 on Sep 01. The EVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 659,812 shares after completing the transaction at $541.96 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Arora Nikesh, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $554.56 each. As a result, the insider received 6,932,006 and left with 462,514 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PANW has reached a high of $213.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $140.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 174.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 176.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PANW traded 4.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 299.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 293.80M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PANW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.26M with a Short Ratio of 4.47, compared to 7.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.29% and a Short% of Float of 7.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 29 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.31 and a low estimate of $2.26, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.02, with high estimates of $2.27 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.53 and $7.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.46. EPS for the following year is $9.26, with 33 analysts recommending between $10.09 and $8.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 27 analysts expect revenue to total $1.54B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $1.54B. As of the current estimate, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.22B, an estimated increase of 26.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PANW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.26B, up 29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.88B and the low estimate is $6.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.