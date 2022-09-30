There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Ecolab Inc. (ECL) can be one of them

The closing price of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) was 145.92 for the day, down -1.89% from the previous closing price of $148.73. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1126384 shares were traded. ECL reached its highest trading level at $147.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ECL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 333.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $187.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on July 13, 2022, with a $187 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Busch Angela M sold 2,300 shares for $170.66 per share. The transaction valued at 392,518 led to the insider holds 16,716 shares of the business.

GATES WILLIAM H III bought 21,412 shares of ECL for $3,635,322 on Aug 22. The 10% Owner now owns 31,185,554 shares after completing the transaction at $169.78 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, GATES WILLIAM H III, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 37,255 shares for $172.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,418,519 and bolstered with 31,164,142 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ecolab’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ECL has reached a high of $238.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $143.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 164.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 175.77.

Shares Statistics:

ECL traded an average of 1.09M shares per day over the past three months and 1.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 285.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.08M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ECL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.56, compared to 2.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.90, ECL has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.01. The current Payout Ratio is 51.20% for ECL, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.22 and $4.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.83. EPS for the following year is $5.83, with 24 analysts recommending between $6.29 and $5.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.9B to a low estimate of $3.45B. As of the current estimate, Ecolab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.32B, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.74B, an increase of 11.10% over than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.73B, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.09B and the low estimate is $14.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.