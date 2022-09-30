There are many powerful catalysts in the market: FedEx Corporation (FDX) can be one of them

The closing price of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) was 152.31 for the day, up 1.55% from the previous closing price of $149.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5184752 shares were traded. FDX reached its highest trading level at $152.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $147.18.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FDX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 27, 2022, Reiterated its Equal-Weight rating but revised its target price to $125 from $250 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Evercore ISI reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $243 to $225.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on September 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $230 to $185.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when MARTIN R BRAD bought 1,500 shares for $143.41 per share. The transaction valued at 215,120 led to the insider holds 750 shares of the business.

Carere Brie sold 11,235 shares of FDX for $2,571,081 on Aug 12. The EVP/Chief Customer Officer now owns 16,366 shares after completing the transaction at $228.85 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Brannon Jill, who serves as the EVP – Chief Sales Officer of the company, sold 1,406 shares for $237.77 each. As a result, the insider received 334,309 and left with 7,785 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FedEx’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDX has reached a high of $266.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $141.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 208.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 222.08.

Shares Statistics:

FDX traded an average of 2.86M shares per day over the past three months and 9.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 259.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.00M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FDX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 1.27, compared to 4.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.60, FDX has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.24. The current Payout Ratio is 24.80% for FDX, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 06, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.93 and a low estimate of $4.42, while EPS last year was $4.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.53, with high estimates of $6.21 and low estimates of $4.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24 and $18.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.47. EPS for the following year is $24.92, with 25 analysts recommending between $27.68 and $21.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.59B to a low estimate of $22.92B. As of the current estimate, FedEx Corporation’s year-ago sales were $21.93B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $101.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $93.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $98.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $93.51B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $105.69B and the low estimate is $94.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.