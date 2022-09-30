There Is Still Room For Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) closed the day trading at 4.65 down -2.92% from the previous closing price of $4.79. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1265455 shares were traded. AMBP reached its highest trading level at $4.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMBP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 06, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $9.

On May 19, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $7.20.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on May 19, 2022, with a $7.20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMBP has reached a high of $10.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.1566, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2832.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMBP traded about 1.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMBP traded about 1.68M shares per day. A total of 603.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.81M. Insiders hold about 75.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.95, compared to 6.38M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.18B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.34B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B, an increase of 15.20% less than the figure of $15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.05B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.75B and the low estimate is $4.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.