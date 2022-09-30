There Is Still Room For Equity Commonwealth (EQC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) was 24.23 for the day, up 0.58% from the previous closing price of $24.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1292989 shares were traded. EQC reached its highest trading level at $24.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.88.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EQC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 07, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Shifrin Orrin S sold 50,000 shares for $26.95 per share. The transaction valued at 1,347,500 led to the insider holds 184,345 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 45.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQC has reached a high of $27.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.82.

Shares Statistics:

EQC traded an average of 619.18K shares per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EQC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.84M with a Short Ratio of 3.86, compared to 2.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.79M to a low estimate of $13.79M. As of the current estimate, Equity Commonwealth’s year-ago sales were $14.71M, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.17M, a decrease of -4.60% less than the figure of $-2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.17M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.28M, down -12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.38M and the low estimate is $24.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -31.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.