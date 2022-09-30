There Is Still Room For Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) was 44.80 for the day, up 0.22% from the previous closing price of $44.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1738857 shares were traded. SCCO reached its highest trading level at $45.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.30.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $55 from $51 previously.

On September 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $47.

On August 05, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $65.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on August 05, 2022, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA sold 200,000 shares for $74.94 per share. The transaction valued at 14,987,600 led to the insider holds 374,966 shares of the business.

VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA sold 100,000 shares of SCCO for $7,497,300 on Mar 10. The Chairman of the Board now owns 574,966 shares after completing the transaction at $74.97 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA, who serves as the Chairman of the Board of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $74.87 each. As a result, the insider received 3,743,350 and left with 674,966 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Southern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCCO has reached a high of $79.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.65.

Shares Statistics:

SCCO traded an average of 1.47M shares per day over the past three months and 1.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 773.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.29, compared to 4.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.70, SCCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.64. The current Payout Ratio is 110.00% for SCCO, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 12, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.93B, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.38B and the low estimate is $10.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.