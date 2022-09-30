There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX).

As of close of business last night, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at 102.76, down -0.07% from its previous closing price of $102.83. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1160034 shares were traded. NBIX reached its highest trading level at $103.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.40.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NBIX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 26, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $110.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $114 to $94.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Lloyd-Smith Malcolm sold 21,533 shares for $105.95 per share. The transaction valued at 2,281,331 led to the insider holds 18,888 shares of the business.

Cooke Julie sold 754 shares of NBIX for $75,400 on Jun 27. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 16,918 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On May 09, another insider, POPS RICHARD F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $76.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,144,462 and left with 29,512 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Neurocrine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 863.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBIX has reached a high of $109.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.33.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NBIX traded 707.33K shares on average per day over the past three months and 779.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 95.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.93M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NBIX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.40, compared to 3.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.4 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.95. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.63 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $341.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $358.52M to a low estimate of $326M. As of the current estimate, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $288.9M, an estimated increase of 18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $354.55M, an increase of 19.20% over than the figure of $18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $364.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $337.44M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13B, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.