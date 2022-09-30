There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH).

As of close of business last night, Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s stock clocked out at 245.56, down -0.92% from its previous closing price of $247.85. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1311944 shares were traded. PH reached its highest trading level at $246.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $241.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 17, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $345.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Ross Andrew D sold 3,224 shares for $296.30 per share. The transaction valued at 955,271 led to the insider holds 9,840 shares of the business.

WAINSCOTT JAMES L bought 1,000 shares of PH for $265,076 on May 10. The Director now owns 19,280 shares after completing the transaction at $265.08 per share. On May 09, another insider, WAINSCOTT JAMES L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $273.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 273,439 and bolstered with 18,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Parker-Hannifin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PH has reached a high of $340.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $230.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 276.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 282.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PH traded 781.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.76M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 1.33, compared to 1.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.52, PH has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.60. The current Payout Ratio is 30.20% for PH, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.81 and a low estimate of $4.57, while EPS last year was $4.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.4, with high estimates of $4.62 and low estimates of $4.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.38 and $18.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.24. EPS for the following year is $19.02, with 20 analysts recommending between $21.8 and $15.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $4.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.15B to a low estimate of $3.98B. As of the current estimate, Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.96B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.35B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.82B and the low estimate is $14.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.