There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) closed the day trading at 0.70 up 4.66% from the previous closing price of $0.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0314 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1380429 shares were traded. BRQS reached its highest trading level at $0.7189 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6401.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BRQS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRQS has reached a high of $12.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1208, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4049.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BRQS traded about 3.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BRQS traded about 1.28M shares per day. A total of 18.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.24M. Insiders hold about 7.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BRQS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 903.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.21, compared to 234.77k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.84% and a Short% of Float of 4.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRQS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $264.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $154.31M, up 71.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $346.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346.6M and the low estimate is $346.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.