There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

The closing price of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) was 83.83 for the day, down -0.49% from the previous closing price of $84.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2655219 shares were traded. EW reached its highest trading level at $84.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.79.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on July 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $106 from $115 previously.

On April 13, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $145.

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $134.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on April 06, 2022, with a $134 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A sold 19,875 shares for $84.17 per share. The transaction valued at 1,672,839 led to the insider holds 157,353 shares of the business.

BOBO DONALD E JR sold 6,725 shares of EW for $611,572 on Sep 08. The CVP,Strategy/Corp Development now owns 62,561 shares after completing the transaction at $90.94 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Wood Larry L, who serves as the CVP, TAVR of the company, sold 7,242 shares for $89.00 each. As a result, the insider received 644,538 and left with 202,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Edwards’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EW has reached a high of $131.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.40.

Shares Statistics:

EW traded an average of 2.52M shares per day over the past three months and 3.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 620.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 614.90M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.60, compared to 5.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.63 and $2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $2.83, with 23 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.49B to a low estimate of $1.36B. As of the current estimate, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.52B, an increase of 14.60% over than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.23B, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.58B and the low estimate is $6.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.