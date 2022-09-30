There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) closed the day trading at 56.96 down -3.13% from the previous closing price of $58.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1220509 shares were traded. PLNT reached its highest trading level at $58.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.94.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLNT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $75.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Bode William sold 44 shares for $81.25 per share. The transaction valued at 3,575 led to the insider holds 7,310 shares of the business.

Bode William sold 116 shares of PLNT for $9,730 on Apr 05. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 7,354 shares after completing the transaction at $83.88 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Tucker Jeremy, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 111 shares for $90.59 each. As a result, the insider received 10,055 and left with 4,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Planet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 77.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLNT has reached a high of $99.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLNT traded about 852.18K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLNT traded about 1.35M shares per day. A total of 84.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.02M. Shares short for PLNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 4.31, compared to 2.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.76 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $2.13, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.42 and $1.88.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $229.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $242M to a low estimate of $214.2M. As of the current estimate, Planet Fitness Inc.’s year-ago sales were $127.56M, an estimated increase of 80.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $962.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $895M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $915.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $587.02M, up 56.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.