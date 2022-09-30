There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) closed the day trading at 24.64 down -2.57% from the previous closing price of $25.29. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1300658 shares were traded. TVTX reached its highest trading level at $25.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TVTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bryan Garnier on September 21, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On March 31, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $42.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on March 31, 2022, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Calvin Sandra sold 349 shares for $28.00 per share. The transaction valued at 9,772 led to the insider holds 35,933 shares of the business.

REED ELIZABETH E sold 1,050 shares of TVTX for $22,584 on May 12. The SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary now owns 41,838 shares after completing the transaction at $21.51 per share. On May 11, another insider, ROTE WILLIAM E., who serves as the Senior Vice President, R&D of the company, sold 1,563 shares for $21.71 each. As a result, the insider received 33,940 and left with 43,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TVTX has reached a high of $31.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TVTX traded about 656.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TVTX traded about 758.76k shares per day. A total of 63.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.45M. Shares short for TVTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 10.06, compared to 6.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.53% and a Short% of Float of 10.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.51 and a low estimate of $-1.01, while EPS last year was $-0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.83, with high estimates of $-0.49 and low estimates of $-1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.26 and $-5.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.68. EPS for the following year is $-2.15, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $-4.13.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $49.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.33M to a low estimate of $44.56M. As of the current estimate, Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.62M, an estimated decrease of -9.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TVTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $281.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $177M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $210.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $227.49M, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $331.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $527.13M and the low estimate is $227.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.