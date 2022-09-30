This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)

In the latest session, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) closed at 7.22 up 1.69% from its previous closing price of $7.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3372889 shares were traded. AGI reached its highest trading level at $7.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alamos Gold Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alamos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGI has reached a high of $9.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGI has traded an average of 4.46M shares per day and 4.07M over the past ten days. A total of 391.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 390.57M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.77% stake in the company. Shares short for AGI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.22, compared to 3.98M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AGI is 0.13, from 0.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.71.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $232.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $243M to a low estimate of $215.9M. As of the current estimate, Alamos Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $198M, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $241.45M, an increase of 18.90% over than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $242.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $240.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $890M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $817M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $849.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $823.6M, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $870.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $946.7M and the low estimate is $803.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.