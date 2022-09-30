This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)

In the latest session, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) closed at 34.00 down -3.33% from its previous closing price of $35.17. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1614883 shares were traded. HGV reached its highest trading level at $34.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 18, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $62.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Johnson David William bought 5,150 shares for $48.49 per share. The transaction valued at 249,724 led to the insider holds 62,527 shares of the business.

Corbin Charles R. Jr. sold 18,600 shares of HGV for $968,874 on Nov 17. The now owns 71,706 shares after completing the transaction at $52.09 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Corbin Charles R. Jr., who serves as the of the company, sold 17,526 shares for $51.88 each. As a result, the insider received 909,249 and left with 90,306 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hilton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HGV has reached a high of $56.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HGV has traded an average of 554.33K shares per day and 871.39k over the past ten days. A total of 121.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.69M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HGV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 4.81, compared to 3.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.69 and $3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.3. EPS for the following year is $4.33, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.06 and $3.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HGV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 56.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.06B and the low estimate is $3.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.