This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX)

As of close of business last night, Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s stock clocked out at 34.10, down -0.84% from its previous closing price of $34.39. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1049436 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SKX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2022, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $47 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when NASON MARK A sold 15,198 shares for $40.69 per share. The transaction valued at 618,385 led to the insider holds 51,403 shares of the business.

BLAIR KATHERINE J. sold 1,000 shares of SKX for $39,700 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 12,000 shares after completing the transaction at $39.70 per share. On May 27, another insider, BLAIR KATHERINE J., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $39.25 each. As a result, the insider received 39,250 and left with 9,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Skechers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKX has reached a high of $50.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SKX traded 1.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.41M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SKX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.64, compared to 4.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.89. EPS for the following year is $3.63, with 12 analysts recommending between $4 and $3.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $1.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.85B to a low estimate of $1.74B. As of the current estimate, Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.55B, an estimated increase of 17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.85B, an increase of 12.30% less than the figure of $17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.77B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.29B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.32B and the low estimate is $7.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.