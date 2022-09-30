This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH)

As of close of business last night, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s stock clocked out at 89.03, down -0.67% from its previous closing price of $89.63. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1229459 shares were traded. TXRH reached its highest trading level at $90.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TXRH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On May 04, 2022, Northcoast started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $108.Northcoast initiated its Buy rating on May 04, 2022, with a $108 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Colson Christopher C. sold 1,357 shares for $94.36 per share. The transaction valued at 128,047 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

Morgan Gerald L. sold 335 shares of TXRH for $31,825 on Aug 16. The CEO, PRESIDENT now owns 81,212 shares after completing the transaction at $95.00 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Morgan Gerald L., who serves as the CEO, PRESIDENT of the company, sold 4,665 shares for $95.08 each. As a result, the insider received 443,548 and left with 81,547 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Texas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXRH has reached a high of $96.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.03.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TXRH traded 789.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 861.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.44M. Shares short for TXRH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.22M with a Short Ratio of 6.69, compared to 6.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.12% and a Short% of Float of 10.32%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, TXRH has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%. The current Payout Ratio is 37.60% for TXRH, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.35 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.92. EPS for the following year is $4.72, with 25 analysts recommending between $5.59 and $4.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.42B and the low estimate is $4.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.