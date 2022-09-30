Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Chubb Limited (CB)

The closing price of Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) was 183.78 for the day, up 1.92% from the previous closing price of $180.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2245965 shares were traded. CB reached its highest trading level at $184.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $177.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on May 24, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $209.

On November 23, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $230.

On November 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $235.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on November 19, 2021, with a $235 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when GREENBERG EVAN G sold 25,792 shares for $193.86 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000,037 led to the insider holds 594,671 shares of the business.

Shasta Theodore sold 812 shares of CB for $169,854 on May 27. The Director now owns 15,488 shares after completing the transaction at $209.18 per share. On May 26, another insider, Keogh John W, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 64,565 shares for $208.39 each. As a result, the insider received 13,454,517 and left with 230,236 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chubb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CB has reached a high of $218.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $171.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 190.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 199.17.

Shares Statistics:

CB traded an average of 1.59M shares per day over the past three months and 1.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 421.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 415.72M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.68, compared to 2.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.55%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.12, CB has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.00. The current Payout Ratio is 19.10% for CB, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 18, 2006 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.28 and a low estimate of $3.12, while EPS last year was $2.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.04, with high estimates of $4.39 and low estimates of $3.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16 and $13.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.03. EPS for the following year is $17.03, with 11 analysts recommending between $17.99 and $15.98.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.57B to a low estimate of $10.57B. As of the current estimate, Chubb Limited’s year-ago sales were $9.23B, an estimated increase of 18.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.31B, an increase of 9.30% less than the figure of $18.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.07B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.39B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.91B and the low estimate is $40.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.