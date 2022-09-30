Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of General Motors Company (GM)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) closed the day trading at 33.26 down -5.65% from the previous closing price of $35.25. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14793599 shares were traded. GM reached its highest trading level at $34.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 12, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $74 to $33.

On May 10, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on May 10, 2022, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 29 when Carlisle Stephen K. sold 25,645 shares for $39.04 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,181 led to the insider holds 64,170 shares of the business.

Jacobson Paul A bought 35,000 shares of GM for $1,357,650 on Apr 28. The Executive Vice President & CFO now owns 110,000 shares after completing the transaction at $38.79 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Blissett Julian G., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 21,742 shares for $50.04 each. As a result, the insider received 1,087,970 and left with 35,653 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GM has reached a high of $67.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GM traded about 14.75M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GM traded about 16.86M shares per day. A total of 1.46B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.39B. Insiders hold about 4.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 31.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.81, compared to 32.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Dividends & Splits

GM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.36, up from 0.38 a year ago.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.44 and a low estimate of $1.69, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.69, with high estimates of $2.23 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.52 and $6.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.83. EPS for the following year is $6.4, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.53 and $4.62.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $41.78B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.18B to a low estimate of $36.67B. As of the current estimate, General Motors Company’s year-ago sales were $26.78B, an estimated increase of 56.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.92B, an increase of 21.80% less than the figure of $56.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.08B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $162.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $145.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127B, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $178.52B and the low estimate is $153.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.