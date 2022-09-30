Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) closed the day trading at 9.24 up 3.70% from the previous closing price of $8.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3997529 shares were traded. SBSW reached its highest trading level at $9.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SBSW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on June 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $13 from $25 previously.

On May 09, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.90.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sibanye’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBSW has reached a high of $20.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SBSW traded about 3.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SBSW traded about 4.01M shares per day. A total of 705.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.34M. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SBSW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.65M with a Short Ratio of 5.09, compared to 12.17M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

SBSW’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.82, up from 6.13 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 68.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.09%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SBSW, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 04, 2017 when the company split stock in a 102:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.74B, up 50.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.16B and the low estimate is $8.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.