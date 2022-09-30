TXT (Textron Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Textron Inc.’s stock clocked out at 59.05, down -2.43% from its previous closing price of $60.52. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1386484 shares were traded. TXT reached its highest trading level at $59.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TXT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2021, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $75 to $95.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on June 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $87.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Lupone E Robert sold 29,752 shares for $72.63 per share. The transaction valued at 2,160,828 led to the insider holds 95,990 shares of the business.

Bamford Mark S sold 2,701 shares of TXT for $196,897 on Mar 02. The VP and Corporate Controller now owns 17,362 shares after completing the transaction at $72.90 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Bamford Mark S, who serves as the VP and Corporate Controller of the company, sold 1,150 shares for $71.00 each. As a result, the insider received 81,650 and left with 17,362 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Textron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXT has reached a high of $79.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TXT traded 1.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.59M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 214.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.42M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TXT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.28, compared to 5.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 3.21%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, TXT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.16. The current Payout Ratio is 2.20% for TXT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 26, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $3.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.33B to a low estimate of $3.27B. As of the current estimate, Textron Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.77B, an estimated increase of 18.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.69B, an increase of 22.10% over than the figure of $18.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.66B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.27B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.1B and the low estimate is $13.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.