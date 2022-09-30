Update from TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL): A steady trajectory

The closing price of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) was 112.54 for the day, down -2.33% from the previous closing price of $115.22. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1552075 shares were traded. TEL reached its highest trading level at $113.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.18.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TEL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2021, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $148 to $190.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on October 20, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $180.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when CURTIN TERRENCE R sold 3,000 shares for $131.85 per share. The transaction valued at 395,550 led to the insider holds 54,969 shares of the business.

CURTIN TERRENCE R sold 100,000 shares of TEL for $13,145,522 on Aug 25. The Chief Exec. Officer & Director now owns 54,969 shares after completing the transaction at $131.46 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, CURTIN TERRENCE R, who serves as the Chief Exec. Officer & Director of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $130.72 each. As a result, the insider received 9,804,059 and left with 54,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEL has reached a high of $166.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 132.36.

Shares Statistics:

TEL traded an average of 1.36M shares per day over the past three months and 1.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 322.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 319.26M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TEL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.33, compared to 3.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 0.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.92, TEL has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.86 and a low estimate of $1.76, while EPS last year was $1.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $1.84 and low estimates of $1.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.18 and $6.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.09. EPS for the following year is $7.55, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.8 and $7.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.25B to a low estimate of $4.03B. As of the current estimate, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $3.82B, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.92B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.2B and the low estimate is $16.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.