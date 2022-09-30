Update from The Boeing Company (BA): A steady trajectory

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) closed the day trading at 125.33 down -6.08% from the previous closing price of $133.44. In other words, the price has decreased by $-8.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8851616 shares were traded. BA reached its highest trading level at $131.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.80.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on July 15, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $170 from $150 previously.

On June 16, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $219 to $209.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when KELLNER LAWRENCE W bought 5,000 shares for $208.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,044,550 led to the insider holds 7,500 shares of the business.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M bought 480 shares of BA for $100,027 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 1,632 shares after completing the transaction at $208.39 per share. On Nov 05, another insider, Dandridge Edward Lee, who serves as the SVP, Communications of the company, sold 990 shares for $221.87 each. As a result, the insider received 219,651 and left with 10,439 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BA has reached a high of $233.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 156.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 169.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BA traded about 7.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BA traded about 7.66M shares per day. A total of 596.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 593.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.29, compared to 9.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 1.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $-0.23, while EPS last year was $-0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $2.37 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $-3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.86. EPS for the following year is $4.23, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $18.87B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.64B to a low estimate of $16.94B. As of the current estimate, The Boeing Company’s year-ago sales were $15.28B, an estimated increase of 23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.05B, an increase of 42.30% over than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.52B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $66.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $71.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.29B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $91.25B and the low estimate is $81.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.