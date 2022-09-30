What shareholders can do to beat the market with Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) stock

As of close of business last night, Albertsons Companies Inc.’s stock clocked out at 25.29, down -1.17% from its previous closing price of $25.59. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2653259 shares were traded. ACI reached its highest trading level at $25.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on January 12, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $31 from $33 previously.

On January 07, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $37.

On December 14, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $33.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 14, 2021, with a $33 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when MORRIS SUSAN sold 252,002 shares for $28.86 per share. The transaction valued at 7,272,778 led to the insider holds 386,926 shares of the business.

MORRIS SUSAN sold 252,003 shares of ACI for $7,119,085 on Aug 09. The EVP & Chief Operations Officer now owns 638,928 shares after completing the transaction at $28.25 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Larson Robert Bruce, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $26.79 each. As a result, the insider received 937,650 and left with 80,241 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Albertsons’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 157.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACI has reached a high of $37.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACI traded 3.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 513.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 310.51M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.95, compared to 6.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, ACI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.01 and $2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.89. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.22 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $71.89B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $78.8B and the low estimate is $75.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.