Which analyst expects Danaher Corporation (DHR) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Danaher Corporation’s stock clocked out at 262.15, down -1.54% from its previous closing price of $266.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2459865 shares were traded. DHR reached its highest trading level at $265.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $260.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $340.

On July 20, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $297.UBS initiated its Buy rating on July 20, 2022, with a $297 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Blair Rainer sold 25,000 shares for $300.00 per share. The transaction valued at 7,500,000 led to the insider holds 79,739 shares of the business.

Weidemanis Joakim sold 12,000 shares of DHR for $3,253,574 on Jul 25. The Executive Vice President now owns 74,398 shares after completing the transaction at $271.13 per share. On Jul 22, another insider, LOHR WALTER G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,906 shares for $273.84 each. As a result, the insider received 1,069,619 and left with 12,115 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Danaher’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHR has reached a high of $331.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $233.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 281.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 275.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DHR traded 2.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 726.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 646.93M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DHR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 3.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.63% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.75, DHR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.43. The current Payout Ratio is 10.20% for DHR, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 04, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1319:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.6 and a low estimate of $2.19, while EPS last year was $2.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.66, with high estimates of $3.02 and low estimates of $2.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.14 and $10.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.48. EPS for the following year is $10.75, with 18 analysts recommending between $11.2 and $9.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.45B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.34B and the low estimate is $30.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.