Which analyst expects HP Inc. (HPQ) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, HP Inc.’s stock clocked out at 25.04, down -2.23% from its previous closing price of $25.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8257043 shares were traded. HPQ reached its highest trading level at $25.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HPQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on September 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $29 from $50 previously.

On August 19, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $30.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $39.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2022, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when MYERS MARIE sold 4,500 shares for $33.05 per share. The transaction valued at 148,725 led to the insider holds 13,500 shares of the business.

LORES ENRIQUE sold 34,000 shares of HPQ for $1,110,780 on Jul 01. The President and CEO now owns 551,204 shares after completing the transaction at $32.67 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, MYERS MARIE, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $32.67 each. As a result, the insider received 147,015 and left with 18,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPQ has reached a high of $41.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HPQ traded 9.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.00B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HPQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 55.33M with a Short Ratio of 4.86, compared to 58.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.35% and a Short% of Float of 6.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.72, HPQ has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.85. The current Payout Ratio is 16.30% for HPQ, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2202:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.41 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.31. EPS for the following year is $4.31, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.61 and $4.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.49B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.56B and the low estimate is $63.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.