A correction may be in store for Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares?

As of close of business last night, Upstart Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 20.79, down -1.00% from its previous closing price of $21.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5410602 shares were traded. UPST reached its highest trading level at $21.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UPST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Atlantic Equities on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $22 from $32 previously.

On July 11, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Mirgorodskaya Natalia sold 4,000 shares for $25.23 per share. The transaction valued at 100,920 led to the insider holds 42,516 shares of the business.

Mirgorodskaya Natalia sold 420 shares of UPST for $11,487 on Aug 25. The Corporate Controller now owns 24,602 shares after completing the transaction at $27.35 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Mirgorodskaya Natalia, who serves as the Corporate Controller of the company, sold 238 shares for $27.30 each. As a result, the insider received 6,498 and left with 25,022 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Upstart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPST has reached a high of $401.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UPST traded 8.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.69M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UPST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 25.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 24.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30.37% and a Short% of Float of 35.11%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.99 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $2.05, with 13 analysts recommending between $3 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $996M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $848.55M, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.