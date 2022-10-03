A glimpse at Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) closed at 10.03 down -4.29% from its previous closing price of $10.48. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2848205 shares were traded. ABOS reached its highest trading level at $10.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 37.20 and its Current Ratio is at 37.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on July 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On June 30, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABOS has reached a high of $15.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABOS has traded an average of 1.23M shares per day and 7.86M over the past ten days. A total of 40.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.13M. Insiders hold about 15.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ABOS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 949.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.57, compared to 2.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 3.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.24 and a low estimate of $-0.25, while EPS last year was $-7.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.26, with high estimates of $-0.25 and low estimates of $-0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.96 and $-1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.99. EPS for the following year is $-1.18, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.95 and $-1.44.