A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT)

The price of Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) closed at 3.11 in the last session, down -5.18% from day before closing price of $3.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1086009 shares were traded. GLT reached its highest trading level at $3.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GLT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 20, 2021, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $19.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on May 05, 2017, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Hackett Darrel H. bought 25,000 shares for $4.20 per share. The transaction valued at 105,000 led to the insider holds 36,702 shares of the business.

Laures Wolfgang bought 23,000 shares of GLT for $97,773 on Sep 07. The SVP, IGSC and IT now owns 23,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.25 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Fahnemann Thomas, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 13,000 shares for $3.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,752 and bolstered with 613,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLT has reached a high of $18.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9812, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.3120.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GLT traded on average about 835.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.40M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GLT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.34, compared to 1.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GLT is 0.56, which was 0.54 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.46.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.23, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.03 and $-0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.03. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $365M. It ranges from a high estimate of $365M to a low estimate of $365M. As of the current estimate, Glatfelter Corporation’s year-ago sales were $244.91M, an estimated increase of 49.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 45.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.