A Stock You Should Be Looking At: VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

The price of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) closed at 0.15 in the last session, down -1.93% from day before closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0030 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2974837 shares were traded. VTGN reached its highest trading level at $0.1591 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1510.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VTGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when GIN JERRY B bought 100,000 shares for $0.18 per share. The transaction valued at 17,870 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

GIN JERRY B bought 100,000 shares of VTGN for $17,870 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.18 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Singh Shawn, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 600,000 shares for $0.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 103,200 and bolstered with 626,234 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTGN has reached a high of $2.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1736, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0367.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VTGN traded on average about 15.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 206.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.00M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VTGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.77M with a Short Ratio of 0.32, compared to 14.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.12% and a Short% of Float of 8.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.25 and $-0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.3. EPS for the following year is $-0.32, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.18 and $-0.54.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $360k. It ranges from a high estimate of $400k to a low estimate of $280k. As of the current estimate, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $350k, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure.

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.03M and the low estimate is $1.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 690.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.