Allakos Inc. (ALLK) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) closed the day trading at 6.12 up 9.29% from the previous closing price of $5.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3185168 shares were traded. ALLK reached its highest trading level at $6.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALLK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on December 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Walker Paul Edward bought 3,984,000 shares for $5.02 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999,680 led to the insider holds 3,386,400 shares of the business.

JANNEY DANIEL bought 475,000 shares of ALLK for $2,384,500 on Sep 21. The Director now owns 2,546,147 shares after completing the transaction at $5.02 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLK has reached a high of $112.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALLK traded about 2.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALLK traded about 4.54M shares per day. A total of 84.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.07M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.72, compared to 4.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 6.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.36 and a low estimate of $-1.73, while EPS last year was $-1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.75, with high estimates of $-0.42 and low estimates of $-1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.82 and $-6.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.84. EPS for the following year is $-3.15, with 11 analysts recommending between $-1.86 and $-4.79.