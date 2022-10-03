An average trading volume for Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) closed at 0.92 in the last session, down -35.12% from day before closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.4887 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7486734 shares were traded. EDSA reached its highest trading level at $1.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9201.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EDSA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Nijhawan Pardeep bought 20,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 32,078 led to the insider holds 594,812 shares of the business.

Brooks Michael J bought 3,000 shares of EDSA for $4,483 on Jun 29. The President now owns 26,241 shares after completing the transaction at $1.49 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Brooks Michael J, who serves as the President of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $1.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,816 and bolstered with 23,241 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDSA has reached a high of $8.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7684, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7889.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EDSA traded on average about 69.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 786.9k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.09M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EDSA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 66.9k with a Short Ratio of 1.22, compared to 117.92k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 0.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.43 and a low estimate of $-0.43, while EPS last year was $-0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.43, with high estimates of $-0.43 and low estimates of $-0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.42 and $-1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.42. EPS for the following year is $-1.34, with 1 analysts recommending between $-1.34 and $-1.34.