An average trading volume for Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $9.27 in the most recent trading day, Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) closed at 9.20, down -0.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1010980 shares were traded. METC reached its highest trading level at $9.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of METC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $25 from $16 previously.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on December 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when FRISCHKORN DAVID E K sold 5,000 shares for $9.89 per share. The transaction valued at 49,450 led to the insider holds 30,439 shares of the business.

FRISCHKORN DAVID E K sold 5,000 shares of METC for $58,300 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 35,439 shares after completing the transaction at $11.66 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 177,295 shares for $13.69 each. As a result, the insider received 2,427,683 and left with 5,609,440 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ramaco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, METC has reached a high of $21.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 717.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 661.06k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.18M. Insiders hold about 17.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for METC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 1.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.72% and a Short% of Float of 9.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.7 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $2.73 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.86 and $4.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.79. EPS for the following year is $3.44, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.88 and $2.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for METC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $765.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $678M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $737.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $283.39M, up 160.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $587.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $681M and the low estimate is $511.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.