An average trading volume for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $14.04 in the most recent trading day, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) closed at 15.96, up 13.68%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2720684 shares were traded. RCKT reached its highest trading level at $16.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.35.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RCKT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on July 08, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On March 02, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $64.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on March 02, 2021, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Schwartz Jonathan David sold 45,000 shares for $16.41 per share. The transaction valued at 738,652 led to the insider holds 179,529 shares of the business.

Shah Gaurav bought 22,000 shares of RCKT for $381,513 on Feb 07. The CEO now owns 517,639 shares after completing the transaction at $17.34 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCKT has reached a high of $36.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 875.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.99M. Shares short for RCKT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.58M with a Short Ratio of 13.42, compared to 7.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.04% and a Short% of Float of 18.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.59 and a low estimate of $-0.76, while EPS last year was $-0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.71, with high estimates of $-0.58 and low estimates of $-0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.39 and $-3.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.78. EPS for the following year is $-1.92, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $-3.19.