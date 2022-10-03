An investigation into Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s technical aspects

The price of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) closed at 0.27 in the last session, down -1.88% from day before closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0052 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1422203 shares were traded. AGTC reached its highest trading level at $0.3050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AGTC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On March 02, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when Potter Stephen W sold 8,070 shares for $0.77 per share. The transaction valued at 6,250 led to the insider holds 55,883 shares of the business.

Reynolds Gerald Anthony sold 3,994 shares of AGTC for $3,376 on May 27. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 21,006 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Feb 18, another insider, Washer Susan B., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 9,950 shares for $2.18 each. As a result, the insider received 21,691 and left with 143,021 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 62.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGTC has reached a high of $3.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3889, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0949.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AGTC traded on average about 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 798.8k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.12M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AGTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.99M with a Short Ratio of 1.44, compared to 1.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.2 and a low estimate of $-0.39, while EPS last year was $-0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.31, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.31 and $-1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.5. EPS for the following year is $-1.13, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.54 and $-1.54.