An investigation into Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s technical aspects

The price of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) closed at 5.78 in the last session, up 3.96% from day before closing price of $5.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6242302 shares were traded. APRN reached its highest trading level at $5.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APRN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on August 10, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On July 21, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 30, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Greben Randy J sold 1,426 shares for $5.97 per share. The transaction valued at 8,514 led to the insider holds 13,611 shares of the business.

Leitgeb Terri sold 758 shares of APRN for $4,526 on Aug 26. The Chief People Officer now owns 9,651 shares after completing the transaction at $5.97 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Findley Linda, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 9,915 shares for $5.97 each. As a result, the insider received 59,198 and left with 208,576 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APRN has reached a high of $12.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APRN traded on average about 6.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.78M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.56M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APRN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.11M with a Short Ratio of 0.78, compared to 4.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.97% and a Short% of Float of 23.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.48 and a low estimate of $-0.63, while EPS last year was $-0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.45, with high estimates of $-0.42 and low estimates of $-0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.1 and $-2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.4. EPS for the following year is $-1.05, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.74 and $-1.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $125.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $128.8M to a low estimate of $122.43M. As of the current estimate, Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $124.3M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $533.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $508.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $520.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $470.38M, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $607.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $637.1M and the low estimate is $591.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.