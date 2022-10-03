An investigation into Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s technical aspects

After closing at $21.63 in the most recent trading day, Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) closed at 21.07, down -2.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1335428 shares were traded. CHGG reached its highest trading level at $21.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.07.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHGG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.80 and its Current Ratio is at 10.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 08, 2022, Northland Capital Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On July 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on July 15, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when SCHLEIN TED bought 35,470 shares for $28.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,012,314 led to the insider holds 80,470 shares of the business.

ROSENSWEIG DANIEL bought 25,000 shares of CHGG for $712,908 on Dec 01. The PRESIDENT, CEO & CO-CHAIRMAN now owns 49,000 shares after completing the transaction at $28.52 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chegg’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 68.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHGG has reached a high of $71.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.72M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.69M. Shares short for CHGG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.44, compared to 5.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.80% and a Short% of Float of 7.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $189.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $190.09M to a low estimate of $188.17M. As of the current estimate, Chegg Inc.’s year-ago sales were $190.09M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.46M, a decrease of -6.90% less than the figure of $-0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $159.22M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $840.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $746M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $761.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $776.26M, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $825.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $933.45M and the low estimate is $746M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.