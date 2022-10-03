Analysis of Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI): Selected Notes

The closing price of Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) was 0.26 for the day, up 30.85% from the previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0604 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3609240 shares were traded. AEI reached its highest trading level at $0.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1943.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AEI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 36.50 and its Current Ratio is at 36.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 08 when Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 135,000 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 111,550 led to the insider holds 37,366,633 shares of the business.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 4,377,792 shares of AEI for $3,281,016 on Apr 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 37,231,633 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 302,125 shares for $0.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 186,623 and bolstered with 32,853,841 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEI has reached a high of $2.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2795, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3789.

Shares Statistics:

AEI traded an average of 679.72K shares per day over the past three months and 820.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.21M. Insiders hold about 48.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AEI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.29, compared to 1.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.