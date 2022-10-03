Analysis of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP): Selected Notes

The closing price of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) was 3.84 for the day, down -4.95% from the previous closing price of $4.04. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1150323 shares were traded. CAMP reached its highest trading level at $4.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CAMP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on August 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10 from $8 previously.

On December 22, 2021, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $10.

Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 24, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 when Cummins Wes bought 106,400 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 435,463 led to the insider holds 2,632,659 shares of the business.

Cummins Wes bought 102,500 shares of CAMP for $450,334 on Sep 28. The Director now owns 2,526,259 shares after completing the transaction at $4.39 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, GARDNER JEFFERY R, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $4.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 83,394 and bolstered with 483,971 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAMP has reached a high of $10.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1342, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0045.

Shares Statistics:

CAMP traded an average of 675.48K shares per day over the past three months and 924.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.46M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CAMP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 2.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.63% and a Short% of Float of 5.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $-0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $285.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $274M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $280.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $295.84M, down -5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $307.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $320.09M and the low estimate is $291.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.