Are Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) closed at 8.29 up 7.38% from its previous closing price of $7.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1442183 shares were traded. AGRO reached its highest trading level at $8.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.68.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Adecoagro S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Itau BBA on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Adecoagro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGRO has reached a high of $13.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGRO has traded an average of 629.51K shares per day and 617.42k over the past ten days. A total of 112.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.08M. Shares short for AGRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.04, compared to 3.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.98% and a Short% of Float of 7.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.12B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $993M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.