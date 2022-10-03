Are Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 34.05, up 14.26% from its previous closing price of $29.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2509188 shares were traded. AKRO reached its highest trading level at $35.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AKRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on September 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $50 from $10 previously.

On October 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $27.

On September 10, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 10, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Yale Catriona sold 40,000 shares for $27.48 per share. The transaction valued at 1,099,228 led to the insider holds 82,073 shares of the business.

White William Richard sold 32,500 shares of AKRO for $878,341 on Sep 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 4,429 shares after completing the transaction at $27.03 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Rolph Timothy, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 22,500 shares for $29.18 each. As a result, the insider received 656,550 and left with 223,837 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKRO has reached a high of $29.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AKRO traded 1.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 934.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.69M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AKRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.19M with a Short Ratio of 4.21, compared to 4.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.81% and a Short% of Float of 17.11%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.72 and a low estimate of $-1.04, while EPS last year was $-0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.92, with high estimates of $-0.8 and low estimates of $-1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.96 and $-3.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.26. EPS for the following year is $-3.55, with 6 analysts recommending between $-3.2 and $-4.02.