Are analysts optimistic about Gold Fields Limited’s (NYSE:GFI) stock?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) closed the day trading at 8.09 down -0.12% from the previous closing price of $8.10. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11654289 shares were traded. GFI reached its highest trading level at $8.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.95.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GFI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFI has reached a high of $17.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GFI traded about 7.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GFI traded about 10.05M shares per day. A total of 891.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 884.98M. Shares short for GFI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 39.86M with a Short Ratio of 6.30, compared to 34.01M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

GFI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.34, up from 0.33 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.